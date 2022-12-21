Assin Dahomako residents praise Hon. Ntim Fordjour for improved telecom network

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour

Source: Reuben Nana Antwi, Contributor

Residents of Assin Dahomako and Kwafo in the Assin South Constituency have heaved a sigh of relief over the improved telecommunications network in their communities and surrounding areas.

This was made possible after a new telecom mast was built by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).



The residents say access to reliable networks has been a major challenge over the years, as it has been difficult to receive and make calls, as well as surf the internet.



That, they said, affected businesses, economic activities, and research work by students, teachers, nurses, and other professionals who lived there.



However, they were extremely excited when Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, facilitated the installation of the mast by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

Some businesswomen told BOHYEBA FM that they had lost customers over the years due to the bad network in the town and that improved connectivity would boost the local economy.



Other residents said they sometimes had to stand at a particular point to access a better network, making it worrisome to reach out for help in times of difficulty.



They therefore expressed gratitude to the MP, Rev. Fordjour, also the Deputy Minister of Education, for his resolve to improve education through network accessibility and to enhance research by teachers and students.