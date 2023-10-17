Assin North: Farmer defeats 18-foot long python in fierce fight

File photo: Farmer said he intends to sell off the python for an amount of GHC600

John Tege, a 33-year-old brave farmer at Assin So-wo-dadiem in the Assin North District of the Central Region, has brazenly overpowered an 18-foot-long python in a fierce battle.

Speaking to Rich FM and Angel News Reporter Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack, Mr. Tege revealed that, his dog which was behind a few meters away while returning home from the farm suddenly burst into whining.



Alarmed by it, he turned his face and to his surprise, a cold-eyed long python had constricted around the dog trying to asphyxiate or swallow it. This was when they had gotten to a riverside in the middle of the journey to the house.



According to him, observing the struggle of the poor dog in the coils of the python for a while, and in an attempt to save it, he gathered the momentum to face it off by using the cutlass to hit it.

Recounting his ordeal, he said the animal became sore and started giving him a hot chase but after giving it a gap, he mapped up a different approach to tackle it again with the cutlass. He was then able to defeat it by inflicting cutlass wounds on it to ensure the death of the wild animal.



After the triumphant display, the residents were thrown into a state of shock when he removed it from the sack and uncoiled it after he sent it home.



He would sell it for Gh¢600.00 to traditional medicine practitioners since the snake possesses fat that can be used to treat swellings, boils, and toothache and is also helpful in clearing stretch marks and scars, he disclosed.