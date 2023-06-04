8
Assin North: Gyakye Quayson is not popular, he only won in 2020 because of NPP internal problems - Nana B

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B is optimistic his party will win the Assin North by-election.

The Assin North seat was declared vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that James Gyakye Quayson cannot hold himself as a Member of Parliament (MP). By a unanimous decision, the SC ordered Parliament to expunge his name from its records.

Subsequently, the Electoral Commission (EC) set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as the date for a by-election to be held in the Assin North constituency.

Meanwhile, Gyakye Quayson has declared his intention to contest for the seat again.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Nana B said the ousted MP stands no chance of winning because "he is not popular".

He said the only reason why he won the Assin North seat at the time was because of the internal problems in the NPP.

"But now they have all been resolved . . . we are confident of winning," he said.

Watch video below:

