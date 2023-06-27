2
Assin North: Gyakye Quayson wins Methodist Park polling station

James Gyakye Quayson Assin North NDC MP .jpeg NDC's parliamentary candidate for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the by-election, James Gyakye Quayson has won the Methodist Park polling station.

At Methodist Primary school 2, he won with 204 valid vote cast.

The NPP’s Charles Opoku followed with 171 of the total vote cast and the LPG’s candidate had 0.

The Methodist Park has four polling centres; Methodist 1&2, DA 1&2 of which Gyakye Quayson won all the four centres.

