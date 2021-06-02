Assin North MP’s case: Amaliba withdraws services as lawyer

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba, Head of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) legal team

The Head of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba has withdrawn his service as counsel for the Member of Parliament of Assin North, Joe Gyakye Quayson in the ongoing dual citizenship case.

He has accused Justice Kwasi Boakye, the trial judge of being bias, in a case in which Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the Assin North Constituency, is challenging the eligibility of Joe Gyakye Quayson as MP.



In the suit, Michael Ankomah Nimfah is alleging that the MP held dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination to contest the 2020 Parliamentary elections and thus was not qualified.



Lawyer Amaliba failed to substantiate the accusation of bias when given the opportunity, thus his application was refused.



He alleges that on the day the matter came up for settlement of the issues for trial, the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, made a comment to the effect that Article 94(2) (a) applies at the time of filing the nomination forms.



Mr. Amaliba explained that although his application was refused, he was still of the conviction that the likelihood of bias still exists, so he could not be a party to such an enterprise.

Speaking to the media after the Court sitting the National Communication Officer for the NDC Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi said it was important that the court allowed for some time to enable the MP to find a new lawyer to defend him.



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party Richard Takyi Mensah addressing the media after the Court sitting said Lawyer Amaliba intentionally withdrew his service to delay the Court rulling.



The case has been adjourned the case to 8th June 2021.



In court today were some NDC bigwigs including Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Democratic National Chairman, Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communication Officer Lawyer, Central Regional Vice Chairman, Theophilus Adu Mensah, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba among others.