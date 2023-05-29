Assin North: NDC supporters, residents hold vigil to solidarize with former MP

The residents marched peacefully through the principal street of Assin Bereku chanting war songs

Hundreds of residents and supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) in Assin North district thronged Assin Bereku, the capital to hold a vigil in solidarity with James Gyakye Quayson, the former Member of Parliament.

The residents draped in red and black attire with red armbands, lighted candles and marched peacefully through the principal street of Assin Bereku chanting war songs to express their displeasure over the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the 2020 election that saw Mr Gyakye Quayeson being elected as MP.



The March organized by the NDC drew party bigwigs such as Hon. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo Constituency, MP for New Edubiase Constituency, Hon Abdul Sallam Adams, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, among others.



Addressing the crowd during the Candle Vigil on Sunday, May 28, 2023, Mr. Edwin Vanderpuye described the Supreme Court ordering Parliament to expunge James Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records as nothing but politically motivated and a way of denying them representation which he said is a travesty of justice and affront to Ghana’s growing democracy.



He, therefore, urged the residents to vote massively for the NDC to reflect their anger about the unfair treatment unleashed on them by the NPP government which he said is hiding behind the Supreme Court.



On his part, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC Prof. Richard Asiedu alleged that the NPP is stockpiling money and will be utilized to persuade the constituents to vote for them citing the Kumawu by-election as an example.



He, therefore, entreated the people to collect whatever money and items the NPP will distribute but should own their future by voting massively against them since their actions and conduct towards Assin North Constituency perpetrate evilness.

Prof. Richard Asiedu reiterated that the NDC will employ wisdom and rigorous strategies to maximize their fortunes in Assin North if there would be a possible by-election.



Prof. Richard Aseidu served notice that the NDC party will resist any attempt by the Supreme Court to jail James Gyakye Quayson.



According to him, NDC ahead of the election is in a pole position to win the Assin North Constituency seat.



Meanwhile, the residents and party supporters in an interview expressed disappointment in the NPP and the Supreme for plunging the constituency into an orphanage by removing James Gyakye Quayson as MP for the area.



They contend the court issues have stifled development in the constituency for the past three years as all projects championed by Mr. James Quayson have been stalled.



They, however, pledged to vote for any candidate the NDC will present just to shame the NPP and the government.