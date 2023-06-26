Assin North: We are ready to match NDC boot for boot - Bono East NPP Chairman

Bono East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Ibrahim Baba Bukhari

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukhari popularly known as ‘Game Changer’ has strongly warned the NDC not to attempt any form of violent act in tomorrow’s by-election in the Assin North constituency.

According to him, the governing NPP as a government in power will not allow any individual to cause chaos in the pending by-elections.



While calling for a peaceful by-election, the NPP stalwart however warned that the NPP is ever ready to match the NDC boot for boot in any form of rough tactics.



We are ready to match them boot for boot, and it will be a ‘do or die’ affair if they attempt to cause any mayhem, the security operatives will crush them.”



“We are sounding warning to the NDC vigilante groups Azoka Boys, Salifu Eleven, Jangoo Boys, etc. We don’t want violence if anyone tries anything that would cost a single soul there’s only one thing I can assure you so help me God that someone else would raise your sons and daughters that if they try to unleash violence as they normally do the Ghanaian election, we shall retaliate squarely,” Chairman Ibrahim Baba Bukhari told newsmen in his hospital bed.



“We have our strategy, and I believe strongly our plans will win us the Assin North Parliamentary seat”

Bono East Regional Chairman who led NPP's strong team for the Assin North by-election was in critical condition following a motorcycle accident while campaigning.



The incident occurred in Assin Bereku, located in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



On Monday, June 11, a speeding vehicle collided with the motorcycle that Chairman Bukari was riding, resulting in severe injuries.



Due to the critical condition, he has been airlifted from St. Francis Xavier Hospital to Accra for further medical treatment.