Assin North by-election: 3 NPP executives involved in an accident

Chairman Wontumi visited the accident victims at the hospital

Tragedy has struck once again in the Assin North constituency ahead of the by-election as three executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sustained injuries in a motor accident. The incident comes barely a week after an NDC sympathizer lost her life and several others were injured in a similar accident during an election campaign.

The news was initially shared on Twitter by an NPP activist with the username Gen Buhari.



According to the information provided, the injured executives included Bright Dugan, who serves as the Constituency Youth Organiser for New Edubiase, as well as two polling station executives in the Assin North constituency. The accident reportedly took place in the vicinity of Kushea.



According to him, the injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital on June 22, 2023.



Gen Buhari's tweet further mentioned that Bernard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman of the NPP, visited the injured executives in the evening to check on their well-being.

His tweet, accompanied by photos of the accident victims read, "Assin North: This afternoon, 3 NPP members, namely Bright Dugan, the Constituency Youth Organiser for New Edubiase, and 2 polling station executives in the Assin North constituency got involved in a motor accident at Kushea. Chairman Wontumi paid them a visit this evening."



The Assin North by-election has been scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023, following the expungement of the former member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson over a dual citizenship case that went as far as the Supreme Court of Ghana.







