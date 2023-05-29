Assin North by-election: Accept IMF money but vote against NPP's Influence - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Ododododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Ododododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has called on constituents in Assin North in the Central Region, to stand firm in anticipation of a potential by-election.

According to Edwin Vanderpuye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) plans to bring funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Assin North with the intention of influencing votes.



During a vigil organized by residents of Assin Bereku on Sunday, May 28, in support of ousted MP James Gyakye Quayson, Vanderpuye addressed the crowd, stating, "They have already embezzled funds to the extent that there is nothing left to steal. Now, they are resorting to obtaining funds from the IMF, which they will bring here to deceive you." He further added, "Remember, that money belongs to Ghanaians, so when they bring it, accept it and spend it wisely by voting for the NDC candidate."



In addition to this, the former Youth and Sports Minister promised to mobilize fellow MPs to visit Assin North in the coming week to rally support for James Gyakye Quayson's re-election as the MP.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling on May 17, which ordered Parliament to remove James Gyakye Quayson's name as a Member of Parliament, the NPP and NDC are now preparing for another by-election in Assin North. The court determined that Quayson was not qualified to hold the position of MP at the time he contested in the 2020 elections.



As the Electoral Commission deliberates on the scheduling of the by-election, both political parties are gearing up for the upcoming contest.



YNA/WA