Assin North by-election: Don't think you'll win sympathy votes - NDC told

Dr. Smart Sarpong has admonished the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to think the party will win sympathy votes during the Assin North by-election.

According to him, the Assin North by-election will be an open contest, "the NPP can win, the NDC can win".



The Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University stressed the NDC shouldn't think that disqualification of the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, from holding himself as a Parliamentarian; hence paving room for by-election will attract sympathy votes for the party.



"Somebody was asking me this morning that will sympathy play out? I don't see where the sympathy will come from. Personally, I'm not sympathetic towards Hon. Gyakye Quayson because the events that led to the brouhaha about him were not spontaneous.



"He decided to represent the people of Assin North. He knew the consequential effects and the things he needed to do and time frame that guides those things . . . So, sympathy vote in my view will not play out," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

The by-election will held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.



Dr. Smart Sarpong called for peace to reign in the Assin North constituency, advising the parties to take a cue from the Kumawu by-election.



"Let's guard the peace in Assin North," he stated.