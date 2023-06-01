2
Menu
News

Assin North by-election: Don't think you'll win sympathy votes - NDC told

Gyakye Quayson Suit 1j.png James Gyakye Quayson

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Smart Sarpong has admonished the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to think the party will win sympathy votes during the Assin North by-election.

According to him, the Assin North by-election will be an open contest, "the NPP can win, the NDC can win".

The Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University stressed the NDC shouldn't think that disqualification of the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, from holding himself as a Parliamentarian; hence paving room for by-election will attract sympathy votes for the party.

"Somebody was asking me this morning that will sympathy play out? I don't see where the sympathy will come from. Personally, I'm not sympathetic towards Hon. Gyakye Quayson because the events that led to the brouhaha about him were not spontaneous.

"He decided to represent the people of Assin North. He knew the consequential effects and the things he needed to do and time frame that guides those things . . . So, sympathy vote in my view will not play out," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

The by-election will held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Dr. Smart Sarpong called for peace to reign in the Assin North constituency, advising the parties to take a cue from the Kumawu by-election.

"Let's guard the peace in Assin North," he stated.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms