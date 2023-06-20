1
Assin North by-election: NPP candidate donates GH¢5,000 to family of deceased NDC woman, pledges coffin

Charles Opoku Npp Charles Opoku, NPP candidate for Assin North

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The family of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) member who died in a car accident on her way to a campaign activity has asked constituents to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

Nana Dapaah made the appeal after a delegation from the NPP led by its parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku, expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Oheneba Ambrose, reporting from the scene, said the NPP candidate donated GH¢5,000 and has pledged to purchase the coffin for the burial ceremony.

The candidate has also promised to support the deceased’s children.

Following that, the family’s head congratulated him and asked constituents to vote for him.

According to him, the NPP candidate has shown that unity is important and that politics should not divide us.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama and some NDC officials have visited the family to express their condolences.

They also made a GH¢10,000 donation.

