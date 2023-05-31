Assin North by-election: NPP opens nomination, sets June 7 date for primaries

The party will officially close nomination on Thursday, June 7, 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for the election of a parliamentary candidate ahead of the upcoming by-election in the Assin North Constituency.

In a press statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, on Wednesday, May 30, 2023, the party announced approved timelines by its Steering Committee for the Assin North by-election.



"The New Patriotic Party, at its Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, approved the timelines for holding the parliamentary primary election at Assin North for the by-election," the statement said.



As part of the approved plans, the party said it will open nominations on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, and close them on Thursday, June 7, 2023.



The statement said Wednesday, June 7, 2023 had been slated to elect the party's candidate for the by-election.



"The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election, which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase," the statement added.

Following the Supreme Court's recent ruling that declared the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament for Assin North unconstitutional, a by-election to elect a new MP for Assin North has become imminent.



The Clerk of Parliament, in a letter addressed to the Electoral Commission on May 30, announced the declaration of the Assin North seat as vacant.



"In the exercise of the power conferred and the duty imposed on the Clerk to Parliament by section 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Act, 1996 (Act 527), L. CYRIL KWABENA OTENG NSIAH, Clerk to Parliament, do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency necessitated by the Judgement of the Supreme Court dated May 17, 2023, vide Writ No. J1/11/2022 issued in respect of James Gyakye Quayson in the case of Michael Ankomah Nimfah vrs James Gyakye Quayson.



"The Electoral Commission of Ghana and The Attorney-General and request you to take appropriate consequential action as required by law," parts of the letter said.



Meanwhile, leading members of the opposition NDC have served notice that the party will refile Gyakye Quayson as a candidate in the by-election.

However, some critics believe a criminal case set to be brought against Gyakye Quayson by the state will hamper his re-election.



The Supreme Court gave an order for Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson's name from its record after it found that he failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the 2020 parliamentary polls.











