Assin North by-election: Propaganda won – NPP’s Akosua Manu laments

James Gyakye Quayson and John Dramani Mahama during campaigns

New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig and Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) Akosua Manu has blamed the loss of the NPP and its candidate in the Assin North parliamentary by-election on supposed propaganda spread by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Commenting on the defeat of the NPP in the keenly contested by-election on social media, Mrs Manu asserted that the plain and simple truth is that the NDC and James Gyakye Quayson engaged in propaganda during the electioneering campaign which has resulted in a win for them.



“Propaganda won. Plain and simple,” she noted.



Prior to the election, however, Mrs Manu was upbeat about the chances of NPP’s Charles Opoku winning the seat. She had been confident of a win for the party.



“Tomorrow we win Assin North!! ” she had tweeted.

James Gyakye Quayson won the seat despite a massive campaign by the NPP. At the close of poll on Tuesday June 27, 2023, he polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent of the total votes cast in the hotly contested by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled a paltry 87 votes (0.29%)



The NPP is alleged to have engaged in brazen vote-buying and last-minute execution of development projects in the area. Notwithstanding, the people voted for James Gyakye Quayson whose election in 2020 was quashed by the Supreme Court.