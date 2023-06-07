Assin North by election: Sammy Gyamfi ‘goofed' for alleging EC was aiding NPP Candidate

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer for making allegations against the Electoral Commission regarding the Assin North voter roll.

Sammy Gyamfi had claimed that the Electoral Commission was assisting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in adding an unregistered voter to the Assin North Constituency.



In response to Gyamfi's statement, Fuseini stated, "I think the Electoral Commission is right on this matter."



He further emphasized that relying on customary practices cannot override the law, and the interpretation provided by the Electoral Commission appears to be correct.



Fuseini Inusah expressed his views during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show, where he stated, "Sammy Gyamfi too is relying on the practice, but the practice cannot override the law and that interpretation put on the provision by the EC appears to be right."



Fuseini also mentioned that their attention was drawn to the form, which, upon reading the declaration, does not suggest that the nominated candidate must be a registered voter from the constituency.

"When you read the declaration on the form, it doesn't seem to suggest that the candidate who is being nominated should be a registered candidate from the constituency,” Inusah Fuseini said.



The issue at hand pertains to the aspirant Charles Opoku, who Sammy Gyamfi alleges is not a registered voter in the Assin North Constituency.



Sammy Gyamfi argues that this "illegal" move will enable Opoku to participate in the NPP parliamentary primary for the Assin North by-election.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has slammed the National Communication Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, over statements he has made on the upcoming Assin North parliamentary by-election.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 6, 2023, the commission told the NDC communication to focus on his party’s strategy to win the by-election and leave them (the commissioners of the EC) alone to do their jobs.

It added that the allegations being made by Sammy Gyamfi about the EC siding with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are baseless and should be disregarded.



“Over the years Sammy Gyamfi and his party have put out false claims aimed at maligning the integrity of the EC. This was evident in their petition to the Supreme Court after the 2020 Elections alleging that they had won the Elections. It is well known that they could not provide evidence in Court to support their allegations.



“This current allegation is no different. It is baseless and unfounded and a figment of the imagination of the National Communication Officer. We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore it.



“Ghana’s democracy has come of age and we call on Sammy Gyamfi to exercise maturity, decorum and truth in his discussions on the EC. We urge him to go out and campaign and leave the EC alone,” parts of the statement read.



YNA/WA