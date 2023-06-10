Assin North by-election: Sammy Gyamfi misfired - Allotey Jacobs

Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs

The National Communications Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi accused the Electoral Commission (EC) and the governing government of conniving to input Charles Opoku’s name into the voters’ register despite him not being a registered voter in the Assin North constituency.

According to him, this action reeks of bias and has clouded the EC's judgement and interpretation of CI 127 as contained in the Commission’s document.



“We are closely monitoring this situation and shall take every legitimate step to ensure that this illegal plot is not carried out by the Electoral Commission and their collaborators in the NPP,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed.



EC replies NDC



But the EC has described the allegations as unfounded and baseless saying "Ghana’s democracy has come of age and we call on Sammy Gyamfi to exercise maturity, decorum and truth in his discussions on the EC. We urge him to go out and campaign and leave the EC alone".



It also stated; "Over the years Sammy Gyamfi and his party have put out false claims aimed at maligning the integrity of the EC. This was evident in their petition to the Supreme Court after the 2020 Elections alleging that they had won the Elections.

"It is well known that they could not provide evidence in Court to support their allegations. This current allegation is no different. It is baseless and unfounded and a figment of the imagination of the National Communication Officer."



The Commission called on "all well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore" the NDC allegations.



Wading into the discussion during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', former NDC Central Regional Chairman now turned Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs said Sammy Gyamfi "misfired".



"When I saw the statement from Sammy Gyamfi I said to myself; he's misfired".