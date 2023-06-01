Assin North by-election: We have no reason to change James Gyakye Quayson - Edudzi Tamakloe

The NDC says it will refield James Gyakye Quayson in the Assin North by-election

NDC’s legal team member, Lawyer Goodwin Edudzi Tamakloe says his party will still present James Gyakye Quayson as their candidate for the Assin North bye-election.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that the entire NDC leadership is “solidly” behind James Gyakye Quayson to re-contest the seat despite the legal challenges.



His comment follows parliament declaration that the Assin North constituency seat is officially vacant.



Parliament in a communiqué to the Electoral Commission (EC) said;



“I Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency necessitated by the Judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17th May 2023 vide Writ No. J1/11/2022 issued in respect of James Gyakye Quayson in the case of Micheal Ankomah Nimfah vrs James Gyakye Quayson, the Electoral Commission of Ghana and the Attorney General request you to take appropriate consequential actions as required by law,” the Clerk of Parliament wrote in a letter to the EC.

The move paves the way for the EC to set a date for the by-election in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.



Listen to intervoew below:



