Assin North by-election has united NPP again- National Organiser

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B 2023 Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Organizer

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye is of the view that the Assin North by-election has reunited the governing party.

He says persons who were peeved and had problems with people have all joined hands to ensure that the NPP wins massively in Tuesday’s voting.

“Kwame so far, so good. God has showered his blessings at the party. We walked through the rains to campaign and the message has gone down well with the constituents. What’s intriguing is the fact that this by-election has brought unity to the political party.

"The former Member of Parliament for Assin North, Abena Durowaa Mensah and others who were peeved with the political party have all joined hands and come on board to ensure we get a resounding victory for the NPP and Charles Opoku,” he told Accra-based OKAY FM.

He said another person who has been instrumental to the campaign has been Kennedy Agyapong who was a former Member of Parliament for the constituency.

“Kennedy Agyapong has left his campaign and is based in the constituency to ensure that the NPP wins massively. He is making the people aware of why they should vote for the NPP. This election is about development. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is already a President and he is bringing Charles Opoku to the people”, he explained.

