Assin North can’t risk another by-election by voting for Gyakye Quayson – NPP Chairman

James Gyakye Quayson, ousted Assin North MP

Mr. Benjamin Effah, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Assin North, said the constituency cannot risk another by-election by voting for Mr. Gyakye Quayson on June 27, 2023.

According to Mr. Bejamin Effah, though the Supreme Court has not ruled on the criminal charges against the Former MP, the uncertainty of the outcome of his criminal prosecution poses a risk to their votes.



He also revealed that, Mr Gyakye Quayson deceived the people of Assin North in the 2020 election when he failed to fulfill promises he made to them during his campaign adding that he has lost credibility.



“Is Assin North going for a second by-election if he loses his criminal charges? But we know the constituents are not going to vote for him again this time because he is at the war front, he can either lose or win. Currently, he has also lost credibility.” The NPP Executive told Oyerepa FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“What I want to say is that, the matter can go either side, he may win or lose the criminal charges levelled against him. What are we going to do if he loses the case and is convicted of the crime? He quizzed.

According to him, Mr Gyakye Quayson was advised in the 2020 elections not to contest because he did not qualify but he failed to heed to wise counsel.



Mr. Quayson’s parliamentary membership was revoked after the Supreme Court invalidated his election in the 2020 polls because, according to the Court, he owed allegiance to another country, Canada



He is currently facing criminal charges in court and if found guilty, Mr Quayson could face 10 years in prison in hard labour.



But James Gyakye Quayson, Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially announced his intention to participate in the Assin North by-election scheduled for June 27.