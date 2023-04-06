3
Assin North case: Supreme Court sets May 17 to deliver judgement

James Gyakye Quayson Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

Thu, 6 Apr 2023

The Supreme Court has fixed May 17, 2023 to deliver judgement in the case in the restrained Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson has been dragged to the court.

The panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse fixed the date after the parties have duly filed their separate memorandum of issues which were adopted by the court.

The application filed by Michael Ankomah Ninfah is urging the apex Court to declare that the restrained MP held dua citizenship and at the time he was contesting the Parliamentary election in 2020, his nationality switch had not taken proper effect.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that both Michael Ankomah Ninfah, the Plaintiff, and James Gyakye Quayson, the first Defendant, were present in court.

