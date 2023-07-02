Assin North defeat: Kennedy Agyapong uncovers 'disunity' within NPP

MP for Assin Central and flagearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has drawn attention to what appears to be seeming division within the party.

He expressed concern about the growing disunity among party members, particularly the younger generation.



Kennedy Agyapong made this known while speaking to some party supporters in Assin North as part of his post-mortem rally in the constituency after their defeat in the by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



His comment comes in the wake of an embarrassing incident that happened to another flagbearer hopeful; Alan Kyerematen, during his address to NPP supporters before the by-election.



Alan Kyerematen was interrupted by the unexpected entrance of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also vying for the party's flagbearership position.



According to the outspoken MP, the new generation of NPP politicians is creating division in the party, especially at a crucial time when the NPP is gearing up for the 2024 general elections with hope of breaking the 8.

“There are somethings going on in the party that is becoming hard. When you look at what recently happened in Assin, it was the small boys at the party, I was there. The people who fixed the platform were in my house," he said.



“After the issue happened the next day, someone said to me that the people have beaten them because after fixing the platform, they added an extra stair in the front. I enquired from them why they did that and they told me it [the stairs] was for a special project. Let's be truthful to ourselves, special project, what for?” he asked.



In continuation, Kenedy Agyapong further explained that the interruption by the vice president was planned and executed by the ‘small boys’ in the Bawumia camp, suggesting a deliberate attempt to undermine Kyeremanten's campaign.



“I will say it because I am not afraid of anybody because what they are doing is not correct. Do you know that when the vice president got to the premises for the campaign, the boys made him wait behind the crowd for a long time? The moment Alan Kyerematen began to speak, then the boys signalled him to come," he stated.



“When the president got to the premises, he went round the crowd to the platform, used the back stairs to get unto the platform, same as the chief of staff. But when the vice president was coming they made him use the front of the front stairs to get onto the platform, in fact, they made their way through the crowd for the vice president which resulted in cheering and chanting. My own constituent, a small boy had the balls to tell Alan to stop talking, what an impudence."

“Small boy, I called him and told him that, young man if this is how you are going to practise your politics, you will not go far,” he said.



In addition, Agyapong expressed skepticism about Kyeremanten's level of support within the country now compared to some years back.



“I want all of you to understand that anytime someone talks about Alan Kyerematen, I always conclude that he doesn’t have up to 100,000 support in this country. Because these small, small boys, I just don’t want to mention their names because if I do, they will get the applause of people. I was there when they did that. Now after doing all these and embarrassing people, you come back to tell us this one is prefered over the other,” he added





