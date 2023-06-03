Assin North roads started before the by-election - Presidential staffer

Presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has refuted suggestions that the ongoing road projects in the Assin North constituency are motivated by the upcoming by-election.

Aboagye emphasized that the projects were initiated prior to the announcement of the by-election date, debunking any political influence behind the infrastructure developments.



Speaking on the Key Points program on TV3, Aboagye provided clarity regarding the road projects in Assin North, stating, "There are 112 projects that have been initiated with some of them ongoing, including 17 roads. The roads have started already before the by-election."



He emphasized that the road constructions were part of pre-existing development plans for the area and not connected to the electoral process.



Recent sightings of earth-moving equipment in the Assin North constituency, shortly after the announcement of the by-election date by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on May 31, has sparked speculations about the motives behind the road projects.



However, Aboagye's statements aim to dispel any notion of political manoeuvring or opportunism in the timing of the infrastructure improvements.



The Assin North constituency in the Central Region will hold a by-election on Tuesday, June 27, following a Supreme Court ruling that declared the seat vacant. Former Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, had his citizenship status questioned, as he was found to be a Canadian citizen at the time of his election in 2020. As per the court's directive, Parliament was ordered to expunge Quayson's details from its records.

The Electoral Commission's decision to schedule the by-election comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant on May 30, complying with the Supreme Court's ruling.



With Aboagye's remarks clarifying the timeline of the road projects in Assin North, it becomes evident that the ongoing infrastructure developments are part of a broader plan to improve the region's transportation network, rather than a response to the upcoming by-election.



As the by-election draws nearer, the focus will shift towards the electoral campaigns of the various political parties and candidates vying for the vacant seat.



However, Aboagye's statement serves as a reminder that infrastructure projects should be evaluated based on their long-term benefits for the community, rather than being tied solely to political events.



"I want to assure the public that these road projects were not initiated because of the by-election. They were part of our ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure across the country and benefit the people of Assin North," 3news quoted Aboagye



