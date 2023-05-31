Assin North won’t be an easy win for any political party – Ben Ephson

Ghanaian journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson has stated that the upcoming by-election at Assin North Constituency will be an interesting contest for both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Congress (NPP).

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Tuesday, Ephson stated that Assin North is a swing seat and no political party will easily win the by-election.



“Assin North is kind of a swing place so it is not going to be a safe place for anybody. That is going to be interesting.



“It is up to the two political parties to get people out to vote and definitely a by-election will not have the same energy as the general election. But this will be a higher turnout than Kumawu”, Ben Ephson stated.



Meanwhile, the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency.



“I, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency necessitated by the Judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17th May, 2023,” he wrote in a letter to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

However, the NDC is expected to present James Gyakye Quayson for the by-election when the Electoral Commission opens nominations for the contest.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as date for the opening of nomination for the upcoming Assin North by-election.



The decision was taken at its Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 where the timelines for holding parliamentary primary was announced.



Nominations are to close on Thursday June 1, 2023 while the election has been slated for Wednesday June 7, 2023.



A statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua said “The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase.”