Assin South NDC calls for unity among members to win 2024 elections

File Photo: Hoisted NDC flag

Party leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Assin South Constituency have admonished members to forge ahead in unity in a bid to win the 2024 elections.

Mr. Kofi Korankye, Chairman of a function organized at Assin Nsuta to honour the party’s big wigs in the constituency whose unflinching loyalty, commitment, and indispensable contribution and dedication sustained the party in power from 1992 to 2000, said it is unfortunate they have lost the Assin South seat to the NPP for the past 22 years, but the time is now ripe to win the seat back.



Mr. Korankye believes disunity and factions that erupted in the party in the year 2000 amongst party members led to the NPP’s victory over them.



However, he said this is the time to heal the wounds and iron out their differences to secure power but they can only do that with hard work and unity as a focal point.



“It is high time the NDC awakens and takes its rightful place…it is lack of unity that that is causing our downfall…going forward into 2024 we must be united and have a single purpose the seat will return to NDC. we must conduct ourselves well with unity as a focal point.”



Meanwhile, the organizer of the program, Mr. Bashiru Amankra explained that a country or a party that does not recognize its heroes is not worth dying for hence the decision to show fervent appreciation to its founders, relevant personalities and cadres for their selfless dedication.

“We appreciate what our elders have done for us hence the motivation to show gratitude to inspire others to emulate their good example…so everyone should do their best…the NDC is a party that remembers and appreciates.”



Items presented to the beneficiaries include citations, clothes, and an undisclosed amount of money.



He also entreated the youth at the Party to emulate the good gesture of the old folks and tap into their wisdom.



He called on members to remain united before and after their upcoming internal election to rejuvenate the party for victory in 2024.



The twelve beneficiary members aged between 60 to 90 years commended the organizers of the program for their show of gratitude and pledged their continuous support in all activities of the party.