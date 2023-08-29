Assistant head of Nkwatia SHS under investigation for brutalising student

The assistant headmaster is alleged to have assaulted the female student into partial blindness

The Ghana Education Service says it has relieved the Assistant Headmaster (Academics) of Nkwatia Senior High School for alleged assault on a student.

While condemning the alleged action, GES in a statement dated August 28, 2023, said it is working with the relevant law enforcement institution to investigate the matter.



“The attention of Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has been drawn to a disturbing picture of a student of Nkwatia Presby SHS assaulted by the Assistant Headmaster (Academics) of the school.



“The GES unequivocally condemns the actions of the Assistant Headmaster, who is supposed to ensure that students and teachers operate in a safe school environment. The Eastern Regional Director of Education is liaising with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the matter.



“Meanwhile, the Assistant Headmaster has been relieved of his duties, and the student is receiving medical care and counselling,” the statement said.



Background

A video emerged online of a young woman believed to be a student of the Nkwatia Presby Senior High School, who was allegedly slapped and beaten by her headmaster.



The incident is said to have left the young lady partially blind.



According to reports, she was assaulted after her assistant headmaster suspected her of leaving campus without exeat and refused to hear her out when she tried to explain that she had permission.



In response, the headmaster is said to have threatened her with more punitive measures, leading to what prompted him (the headmaster) to physically assault her.



“He made her kneel down for a period of time and when she told him that she was unwell, his alleged response was that he’ll lash her to make her feel better.

“She mistakenly held his cane when he was about to lash her and this infuriated him and prompted him to land a hefty slap on her face after which he beat her up,” some accounts shared via social media stated.



Read the statement by GES below:



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/106/10679716.jpg



GA/SARA



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/106/10679716.jpg