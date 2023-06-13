0
Assistant headmaster found dead with his head smashed in a suspected hit-and-run

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An assistant headmaster was discovered deceased.

The assistant headteacher, who was stationed in Kpassa in the Nkwanta north municipality of the Oti Region, was discovered dead with his head smashed this morning.

According to the family, the young man was brought home after showing signs of mental illness.

Aside from the signs of mental illness, he drank excessively, according to his family.

He was reportedly sent to a prayer camp to seek healing.

While there, the man informed his family he was hungry and went in quest of food.

However, he was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The automobile is claimed to have broken the victim’s head.

His family found him the next day.

