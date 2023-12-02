Association of Ghana Industries donates to Volta flood victims

Members of AGI

Source: AGI

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has donated assorted humanitarian relief items to flood victims in the Volta region.

The donation, packed in a flatbed articulated truck includes over 200 bags of rice, 20 cartons of toothpaste, soaps, 118 pieces of cooking utensils, 69 gallons of oil and 83 sets of cooking pots.



Other items included a cheque of Sixty Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc60,000), gallons of antiseptics, liquid soap bleach, spray sanitiser, washbasins, shower gel, liquid soaps, insecticide, cartons of shitor, toilet rolls, tin tomatoes and baked beans and water.



The items were donated by the AGI Council members to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa at the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, Ho.



Dr Kwesi Humphrey Ayim Darke, President of the Association of Ghana Industries, who led the delegation indicated that the secretariat said AGI was moved by the challenging situation the spillage has caused to the people in the affected areas and therefore mobilized these items from members to support the minister's effort.



He said all these items are locally produced by members and this is just the first step to show kindness to the victims.

Donors include GB Food, Danibus, Amanex, Wilmar Africa Limited, Benso Oil Palm Plantation, Lion Aluminium, Domod Aluminium Company Ltd., Phamacare Industries Company, Maridav, Pharmarcare and Nobel Industries, RedMoon resources, Wentech Industry Ghana, Ribeth Hygenyk Foods, AGI Women-in-Business and many more supported the donation drive.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, receiving the items on behalf of the flood victims, expressed gratitude to the AGI.



He said they would be sent to the victims and promised it would be used for their intended purposes.



Key among the AGI Council members at the donation included Mrs. Grace Amey-Obeng, AGI Vice President for SMEs, Mr Kofi Kludjeson, Past President of the Association, Mr Ralph Ayitey, AGI National Treasurer, Mr. Dela Gadzanku, AGI Volta Regional Chairman and Mr Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, Accra Regional Chairman