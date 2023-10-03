Association of Ghana Water Limited Engineers inaugurate leaders to oversee its affairs

The new executives

The Ghana Institute of Engineers (GhIE) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have joined forces to inaugurate leaders for the Association of Ghana Water Limited Engineers (AGWLE), marking a step towards addressing engineering challenges within the company.

The leaders of AGWLE were officially unveiled during the first day of a maiden Engineering Conference held at the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) Executive Conference Centre on October 2, 2023.



This occasion was attended by prominent figures in the engineering community and aimed to set a new course for the engineering landscape within the GWCL.



The newly inaugurated association, comprising 28 members drawn from most of the regions, has been entrusted with the responsibility of addressing the company's engineering challenges.



In his acceptance speech on behalf of the other 27 members, President of AGWLE, Richard Appiah Otoo, expressed his commitment to elevating the company's image and resolving the challenges at hand.



He also called for support from all stakeholders in their mission.

President Appiah Otoo stated, "True to our oath, we will work to create an environment that recognizes the vital contributions of engineers to our organization and Ghana. We will actively promote professionalism and excellence within our engineering community.



"Engineers have accomplished remarkable feats throughout history, from ancient aqueducts to modern space shuttles, and we are fully capable of solving the challenges of pipe leakages and Non-Revenue Water," he added.



He emphasized the need for engineers to work together to find sustainable solutions for Ghana's water distribution challenges, particularly in an era marked by extreme climate variability and advanced machine learning.



The conference, held under the theme "Advancing the Role of Engineers in GWL for a Sustainable Future," also witnessed the launch of the 'Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Distribution Operations.'



This document is designed to guide GWCL staff in efficiently and effectively administering their work.

Engineer Clifford A. Briamah, the Managing Director of GWL, urged all members to embrace the SOPs, emphasizing the importance of modernizing and streamlining their operations.



He remarked, "Let these SOPs guide you in your day-to-day administration; we should not cling to old ways but rather adapt as engineers committed to progress."



Several distinguished dignitaries graced the occasion, including Engineer David Nyante, Executive Director of GhIE, Engineer Kwabena Nyarko, Provost of the College of Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and Engineer Harold Esseku, Director of Rapha Consult.

























