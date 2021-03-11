Association of Lotto Marketing Companies commends KGL for showing leadership

National Lottery Authority logo

The leadership of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies (ALMC) has commended the Management of KGL Technology Limited for the timely intervention of releasing funds to the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for the payment of outstanding wins since April 2020.

A statement signed by the National Chairman of the Association, Mr. Daniel Mensah and copied to the Ghana News Agency said for the Association, it was a sign of good leadership to calm nerves down in the lottery industry.



The statement formed part of a congratulatory message the Association sent to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It said: "Sir we have observed that for some time now the NLA has been finding it difficult to honour payment to its cherished winners, causing a lot of inconvenience to them. This has resulted in the sale of tickets in the kiosks reducing to the lowest ebb. Already, we are battling with the unbridled pirating of the NLA by the Private Lotto Operators who call themselves Banker-Banker."



The statement said the cumulative effect of the prize payment deficits runs into millions of Ghana Cedis, culminating in agitations and protestations of the Staff, the Association members and the staking public.

"It is heartwarming and commendable to hear that KGL Technology Limited has stepped in to bail out the NLA in this circumstance by clearing all the outstanding debts emanating from the unpaid winnings"



According to the statement, the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies further stated that they were prepared to join efforts with all the stakeholders including KGL Technology Limited and employees of NLA to work together to ensure that the NLA continued to be the major source of revenue for the government.



KGL Technology Limited is an online lotto marketing company duly licensed by the NLA with the mandate of operating the official short code of NLA *959# to mobilize revenue for the Government, and for national development.