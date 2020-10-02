Association of Small-Scale Industries elects new national officers

File photo

The Association of Small-Scale Industries (ASSI) on Wednesday elected seven-member new national officers to lead the more than two million members spread across the country for the next four years.

At a closing session of its two-day national delegates congress held at Techiman in the Bono East Region on the theme “Small Scale Industries in COVID-19 Era: The Survival and Way Forward”, the 82 delegates retained Alhaji Saeed Bawah Moomen, its national President by a popular acclamation.



Per its constitution, composition of the delegates comprised five members each from 14 regions, six national officers, and five standing committee members.



Conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), with support from the Association’s Election Planning Committee, 12 contestants vied for the various positions.

Other executives included; Samuel Kwame Ampim, Vice President, Abdallah Alhassan Samari, General Secretary, Alfred Yaw Kissi, Deputy General Secretary, Tina Offei Yirenkyi, Financial Secretary, Ismael Rauf Ussif, National Organiser and Margaret Asare, Treasurer.



On behalf of the newly-elected executives, Alhaji Moomen thanked the delegates for the confidence they had reposed in them and pledged their commitment to work hard to promote the welfare of the members.