Associations form alliance to facilitate Sunyani’s development

Associations for development in Sunyani, a holistic development-oriented group, have united to push the development of the Sunyani Municipality to the next level.

They comprise the Coalition of Brong-Ahafo Natives Abroad (COBANA), Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA), Sunyani Concern Youth and the Sunyani for Development Association.



COBANA is made up of the natives of the former Brong-Ahafo Region resident in the Diaspora, particularly the United States of America and Canada.



During a visit by the Coalition to introduce itself to the Sunyani Traditional Council at Boahen Korkor Palace, Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem, the ‘Kurontirehene’ of Sunyani, lauded the associations for the initiative and assured them of the Council’s support to help achieve their objectives.



He asked the Coalition to take the rightful steps to ensure the Municipality would benefit equitably from the sharing of the national cake.

“There is always the right approach to ensure that the Municipality is not neglected in development and I expect you to use that approach,” he said.



Mr Augustine Boahene, the General Secretary of COBANA, entreated the Coalition’s members to be committed to its cause as it would only achieve results if members remained focused and worked as a team.



Mr Stephen Korang, the Board Chairman of SYDA, emphasised that the Coalition would require support from the public to facilitate the development of the Municipality.



Dr Mrs Vida Korang, the COBANA Project Coordinator in Ghana, expressed regret that Sunyani Municipality was still lagging behind in development, and implored the Coalition to be innovative and embark on active advocacy to help address the immediate development needs of the Municipality.