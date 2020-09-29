Asunafo North YEA director survives car accident

According to the victim, Patrick Ayemah his seat belt saved him

The Director for Youth Employment agency of the Asunafo North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, who doubles as NPP assistant secretary for the Constituency, Patrick Ayemah popularly known as "Patoo" was involved in a lorry accident on Saturday, September 26, 2020, after attending some special programmes at Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

According to his narration, when he set off from Tepa to Goaso, after passing through Maban the car with registration number, AO 194-15 somersaulted on the road.



Mr Ayemah recounted how he suddenly lost control of the steering wheel causing the car to slipped off the road.



He further explained that when his car started somersaulting, it swerved into the next lane, almost hitting another vehicle. Seeing that the car was about to smash into another vehicle in the far lane, he grabbed the steering wheel back and pulled it towards the other side.



Mr Ayemah stated emphatically that it was the Almighty God who saved him from this deadly accident adding that his seat belt also contributed a lot to his survival.

He added that, when the car turned upside down, he was still wearing the seat belt which helped in reducing the magnitude of injuries.



The survived victim has called on all drivers and passengers to put on seat belts whenever they are travelling, irrespective of the distance because accidents are unpredictable.



Patoo extended advise to the various road safety agencies to intensify education on the need to wear a seat belt.



He charged the media to also continue with their road safety campaigns.