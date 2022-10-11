Asuogyaman MP celebrates teachers at Tortibo D/A Basic School

Thomas Nyarko Ampem celebrates teachers in his constituency

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

Thomas Nyarko Ampem, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Constituency has paid glowing tributes to Ghanaian teachers, particularly those in his constituency for their illustrious service to the constituents.

Thomas Ampem recognizes that teachers hold an integral and strategic position in society and that the success of schools in his constituency is a testament to the incredible work being done by the teachers.



As a manifestation of his appreciation for their dedicated service to the profession, Thomas Ampem on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, gave teachers at the Tortibo D/A Basic School an unforgettable treat at the Peninsula Resort.



Together with some hardworking staff from the District Education Directorate, Thomas Ampem honoured the teachers and expressed his gratitude to them.



Explaining why he chose to mark the day with teachers from Tortibo D/A Basic School, Thomas Ampem said despite a myriad of challenges facing the community and the school, the teachers have consistently shown dedication, discipline and commitment to the betterment of the school and the community.



He said that the remarkable work of the teachers is the reason behind the success of the school in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination.



Thomas Ampem used the opportunity to shed light on his plans for education and promised to work with relevant institutions to improve education in the constituency.

He said that plans are underway for the construction of teachers' bungalows in the community so as to alleviate the accommodation burden teachers usually face.



“I had some time out yesterday, with the entire staff of Tortibo D/A Basic School and some officers from the District Education Directorate including the District Director of Education at The Peninsula Resort in my beloved Asuogyaman Constituency. I gave them a treat which included Lunch, Adventure and Fun Cruise on the Volta Lake, just to put some smiles on their faces.



“This was in fulfilment of a promise I made to them at the celebration of "World Teachers Day" at Akwamuman Senior High School last week, for the outstanding performance of their pupils in the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination. This "Village" school, according to statistics came first in the district as the Best Performed Public School in the 2021 BECE. And so this is to motivate the teachers to do more even as they prepare the pupils for this year's examination,” parts of his statement read.”



“I have also promised to initiate steps to put up a Head Teacher's bungalow in the village. I believe this will further enhance the smooth running of the school.”



The elated teachers acknowledged the gesture from the MP, noting that his recognition will motivate them to give off their best.



The teachers presented to me a citation, with wonderful spirited words that are going to push me to even do more to enhance education in Asuogyaman District.”