Asuogyaman MP initiates steps to address sanitation challenges in Abume

The MP is building a toilet facility for residents in Abume as part of addressing sanitation issues

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, has assured the constituents that steps are being taken to address sanitation challenges in the area.

The MP gave the assurance when he cut sod for the construction of a toilet facility at Abume, a fishing community in the Asuogyaman Constituency.



Some MPs who were present at the ceremony to support the lawmaker included the MP for North-Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; former MP for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, amongst several others from the Volta Region.



The about 800-member community has no public place of convenience, a situation which poses lots of inconveniences to residents in the area.



"Unfortunately, the community has no place of convenience. The demand from the people is that they really want a decent place of convenience and so I've started putting up one for them," said the lawmaker, expressing hope in his ability to complete the project to serve the people.



The MP who enjoys massive support from the predominantly Ewe community added that the gesture was to express his appreciation to them for their support over the years.



Aside from the toilet, Mr. Nyarko is funding the construction of a clinic in the community.

The people are currently putting up the health facility through a community self-help initiative.



Assemblyman for the ATL Electoral Area, Plipah Hormenyo Dickson explaining how the people coped with the situation in the absence of the facility said they resorted to inconvenience means such as open defecation.



"We sometimes get a manhole... and people also go into the bush," he explained, adding that the problem has been a major challenge in the area.



Though he said the 10-seater facility wouldn't be enough for the people considering their population, the Assemblyman was grateful for the MP's foresight to build the facility to help the people address the problem.



The MP also presented a popcorn-making machine to a physically challenged woman in the community.



Thomas Ampem Nyarko also settled the medical bills of a patient detained at the Volta Region Authority (VRA) hospital for a week over his inability to pay for his medical services.