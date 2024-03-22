Asuogyaman MP organizes free health screening for constituents

About 3,000 residents of Asuogyaman Constituency participated in the health screening

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region, Ampem Nyarko, has underscored the need for patients to take prescriptions given to them at health facilities to ensure their recovery.

Mr. Nyarko was speaking during the free medical health screening organised for the people in his constituency, which has seen about 3,000 residents participate in the screening.



According to him, discoveries made during the exercise indicated that most hypertension patients failed to take their prescriptions.



Expressing regret over the high cases of hypertension recorded during the exercise, the lawmaker said there was a need to intensify education on the condition.



He urged them not to abandon their medications but to take them as prescribed by their health practitioner to ensure that they receive the necessary healing.

Eye screening, dental care, and general health screening were held at various centres.



Hopeful that the exercise would offer the needed interventions, Ampem Nyarko urged the beneficiaries to strictly adhere to the advice of the health professionals, and those who were referred to health facilities to seek further medical care should do so.



Some of the beneficiaries in an interview expressed their appreciation to the MP for the gesture, adding that the gesture had helped treat various health conditions among them.



The screening exercises began over a month ago and have so far been held in various communities, including Finte, Jekiti, Anum, Boso, Akosombo, and Akrade. They are expected to cover many more areas.