Asuogyaman MP supports baby dumped into toilet by mother over hardship

Thomas Ampem Nyarko And Rescued Baby .jpeg The MP has contributed a total amount of GH₵6,000 towards to the welfare of the baby

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A woman has been arrested by Police for allegedly dumping a newborn baby into household toilet at Senchi in Asuogyaman District in Eastern region.

The incident occurred on March 16, 2023.

Alarm was raised when the baby was heard crying in the KVIP toilet facility.

Rescuers swiftly responded and demolished the concrete slaps on the toilet to remove the baby who was floating on the surface of the feacal matter.

The newborn baby was rushed to the hospital for emergency care and has since been discharged.

Upon further investigation the mother was arrested and granted bail to breastfeed the baby.

She is reported to have told police that the baby came abruptly whiles easing herself.

Clinicians called for support to take care of the baby at the hospital.

The Member for Asuogyaman Thomas Ampem Nyarko upon hearing the sad incident visited the baby and the mother for assistance.

He contributed Ghc1000 Ghana cedis to aid the family in caring for the baby, and additionally provided Ghc5000 for the clinicians to take care of the baby.

Thomas Ampem Nyarko donated quantities of diapers, pampers, bathing and washing soaps, baby oil, and other baby essentials to the baby.

He pledged to foot their medical expenses for the next one month until the renewed health insurance becomes active.

Asuogyaman District health director, Mrs. Rebecca Bantey, who has been supporting the baby since the beginning of the case said he has assigned Mrs. Augustus, a social worker, to constantly attend to the family in the coming days.

He commended the MP for responding swiftly to call for help.

The suspect nursing mother already has two children.

