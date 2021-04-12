Asutifi North Assembly engages CSOs on medium term development plan

Anthony Mensah, District Chief Executive

Source: Sammy Asare, Contributor

The Asutifi North District Assembly (ANDA) has engaged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the District Medium Term Development Plan (DMTDP) for 2022-2025 to guide the assembly in terms of development for the people.

The meeting held at the District Assembly's hall assembled 14 CSOs of which their representatives shared ideas on a number of things needed to be factored to help foster development in areas like health, education, water and sanitation, transport, economy among others.



The District Chief Executive (DCE), Anthony Mensah in his address commended the CSOs for honouring the assembly's invitation and explained that the priority of the assembly is to bring development onto the doorsteps of the people and it can be achieved if all ideas are brought on board just like how the planning department has organised this engagement.



According to him, the doors of the assembly are widely opened so henceforth members of the CSOs and other individuals must not hesitate to approach workers who are mandated to work for development.



The District Coordinating Director, Samuel Badu Baiden on his part appealed to them to visit the assembly often to get a better understanding and picture of the assembly's concept which is difficult to understand by many people.



"For them not getting the true picture of the assembly makes them think that workers are there for their selfish interest," he stated.

He told them to use their formidable groups to constantly partner the assembly with ideas to help improve development for residents.



"Once we join forces we can make this District one of the best in the country," he told the CSOs.



The District Planning Officer, James Ata - Era, who facilitated the meeting with a concise presentation on the achievement and shot fall of the assembly hinted that in other to have effective DMTDP for residents the assembly will extend its engagement to all stakeholders such as chiefs, residents at various committee among others for relevant ideas to be shared.



Some members of the CSOs who shared ideas via group work and open forum thanked and appreciated the managers of the assembly for giving them a platform to also brought forth their ideas which will position the district well in terms of development.