Asutifi South DCE locks up new school block, exposing students to danger

The DCE is said to have refused to grant access to the building pending an official commissioning

The District Chief Executive Officer for Asutifi South, Robert Dwomoh has reportedly locked up a new school block meant for use by students of Amanfrom L/A Primariy School.

According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the situation has left students and teachers of the school exposed to danger as learning and teaching activities take place in the old structure referred to as a "death trap.”



The report indicates that the DCE locked up the building with the excuse that it has not been officially commissioned.



“The old school building is a death trap, so we allowed the pupils to study in the new block built by the district assembly. But the DCE (Robert Dwomoh) ordered us to evacuate our children from the new building to study under the death-trap block because the new one hasn’t been commissioned.



"However, we can’t allow our kids to study in that death-trap building because just yesterday, a rainstorm wiped out part of its roofing and this is very dangerous for the lives of our children because it might collapse and kill them.

"So, if the DCE won’t allow the children to study in the new edifice, we’ll not allow them to go to school, they’ll stay home,” some parents who have been left concerned by the development told Oyerepa FM.



Images of the old school block shows a dilapidated structure with its roof almost torn apart.



While parents are concerned about the threat of the building collapsing on their children, the DCE is said to be insisting that the new building will only be opened once it is officially commissioned.



GA/SARA