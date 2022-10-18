0
At least 20 illegal miners trapped at Obuasi

Galamsey Pit Nfjj Some galamseyers trapped in a pit

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Reports gathered by GBC News suggest that at least, 20 gold miners have been trapped in one of the pits of Anglogold Ashanti at Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

Our Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Nicholas Osei-Wusu, reports that the people were allegedly trapped in the pit some five days ago.

Confirming the information, the Assembly Member for the Ahansony3wodea Electoral Area, Vincent Donkor, told GBC News that he was informed by some relatives at about 3 am on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, that their loved ones had gone missing for five days after leaving their respective homes in search of gold.

Mr. Donkor said he followed it up with the Security Office of Anglogold Ashanti who in turn asked that the matter be formally reported at the Local Police Station for action.

