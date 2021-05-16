'At the end of Akufo-Addo's tenure, the 2nd in command must continue' - Kwamena Duncan

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has insistently endorsed the second gentleman of the land to become NPP's Presidential candidate for 2024.

He gave a hint about who will succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when his administration comes to an end in 2024, during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



The search for a successor for the President after he exits his tenure has already begun with supporters of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen contending for their candidate to win the Presidential slot.



The camps of the two leaders of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are making their best pitch for the party members and delegates to select their favourite.



However, the NPP leadership have cautioned them to halt it because it's too early for such competitions.

The members and supporters have been asked to focus on supporting the President's vision for his second-term administration.



Despite this call, the Veep's and Trade Minister's camps are unrelented about the possible choice to take the baton from the President.



According to the Former Regional Minister, the next person to lead the NPP into the 2024 Presidential elections must definitely be the second man in command.



Although not attaching a specific name to his endorsement, Hon. Kwamena Duncan seemingly was referring to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he stressed ''the Akufo-Addo and the Bawumia duo that I know; oh my goodness!...In the second term, look, let us do our portions. Let us do what we're supposed to do. At the close of the second tenure, there will be no doubt at all that the second in command will have to continue''.