Ataa Aryee and colleagues get new TV sets to watch World Cup

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, CCF Executive Director leading the presentation of the appliances

Attah Aryee and his colleagues at the Ankaful Maximum Prison have received three television sets to enable them to watch the ongoing World Cup.

The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng presented 43 inches television sets to the inmates in fulfillment of a promise to Attah Aryee’s request for the electronic appliances.



Apart from the TVs, Mr. Kwarteng also presented two desktop computers and a 4-horse power mower to the inmates.



The appliances were donated by the Chief Executive Officer of Agyare Real Estates, Stephen Agyare Jnr. to mark his birthday.



Mr. Kwarteng whiles handing over the items to prison officers, urged the public to show love to the inmates as has been done by Mr. Agyare.



He appealed to corporate entities, religious organizations, and individuals to support the prisons to help give them a facelift.

“Not everybody in prison committed a crime. Freedom is priceless so when you are out there enjoying remember those in prison. The prison is not a place to live because your freedom would be curtailed. So let’s come to the aid of the inmates to show them affection,” he said.



Mr. Agyare Jr. feeling blessed by his move, reiterated the plea for the general public to support CCF’s cause to improve prison conditions.



“I am blessed to sponsor the donation and I want you to feel the same. I am pleading with corporate Ghana to support CCF to improve the conditions of the inmates. Let’s come together to help,” he charged.



The Officer-In-Charge of the Ankaful Main Camp Prison, DDP Robbin Asamoah Fenning thanked CCF and Mr. Agyare Jnr. for honouring the demand of the inmates.



“We thank CCF and Mr. Agyare Jnr. for these appliances. Many regard us as outcasts but you have shown love through this donation. CCF’s immense contribution to the welfare of inmates cannot be discounted and we urge other corporate entities and individuals to emulate the gesture,” he said.

Ataa Aryee appealed to CCF for the appliances to enable them to watch the World Cup and also ease their difficulty in weeding the prison compound.



He is serving a 160-year jail term; the longest-serving prisoner at the moment.



