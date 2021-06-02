Atebubu: 305 field officers begin training

Hajia Fati Saaka (with mic) administering the oath of secrecy

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

A total of 305 field officers have begun an 11-day training exercise in preparation for the start of the 2021 population and housing census in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality.

The trainees comprising 263 males and 42 females will be taken through a number of topics including: conduct, role and responsibilities of field officers, use of census maps, community and household entry, listing of structures and an introduction to the computer assisted personal interview devices.



In addition to lessons in specific areas where data will be collected like sanitation, economic activity, use of information communication technologies, fertility and mortality, participants will also undergo mock interviews and field practices to ensure that they are fully equipped at the end of the exercise to deliver as expected.



Participants took an oath of secrecy administered by Hajia Fati Saaka, the municipal coordinating director and chairperson of the district census implementation committee at a brief ceremony to usher in the training programme at the New Kokrompe senior high school.



Present were members of the district census implementation committee and the district data quality management team as well as training instructors and officials of the host school.

Enumeration for this year’s population and housing census is set to take off on Monday the 28th of this month after the observation of the census night the previous day. This will however be preceded by the listing of structures from the 13th of this month.



