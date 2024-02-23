Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly fails to elect presiding member

Members of the Assembly

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The ninth assembly of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has for the second time failed to elect a Presiding Member.

It will be recalled that the current assembly after two rounds of voting after its inauguration on Monday, February 12, 2024, could not elect a presiding member thereby necessitating another meeting in compliance with the Local Government Act 936.



After a third round of voting, Yahaya Dindiok and Michael Kwasi Kampatib could not produce a winner with two-thirds of the votes as required.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana, per the ‘standing orders’ of the assembly, had to call for fresh nominations for the position which saw Abdul Kwame Rahman and Charles Afful Agyei filling nominations.

After the first round of the contest, Charles Afful Agyei garnered 23 votes as against Abdul Kwame Rahman who got 16 votes with 3 ballots rejected.



A second round of voting could not break the deadlock either as Afful Agyei obtained 22 votes against his contestant who got 17 with 3 rejected votes.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Edward Owusu bemoaned the inability of the house to elect a leader and urged members to resolve the issue that is preventing the assembly from electing a presiding member.