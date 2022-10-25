Atebubu-Amantin constituency of the NDC elects new officers

File photo

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Atebubu-Amantin constituency of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC successfully elected new executives at its constituency elections held at the Paprabon R.C basic school last Saturday.

The vice chairmanship was the only vacant position going into the elections whiles only the incumbent deputy secretary in the person of Ibrahim Awudu lost his position to his contender Issah Moro after polling 649 votes against 869 by the challenger.



Chairman Hamidu Bukari will still have the mandate of leading the party in the constituency after polling 861 votes against 640 by his other contestant Seidu Abdul Rahman who was the incumbent vice chairman.



Moro Kwasi polled 863 votes to tip the scales over Nantieri Kwabena who had 655 to become the new vice chairman.



Francis Nando polled 777 votes to beat his sole challenger Atindogo Tahiru who got 747 to retain his position as secretary in a keen contest.



For the position of organizer, incumbent Yussif Alhassan polled 1073 to beat his only challenger Tuokpee Amatus who secured 441 votes.

Timojoe Amos polled 844 votes to defeat Yahaya Issah who secured 681 votes to maintain his position as deputy organizer.



Incumbent Abdulai Armeyao garnered 893 votes as against 630 secured by Abraham Bagyina to retain his position as treasurer.



Issahaku Mohammed failed in his bid to wrestle the deputy treasurer position from the incumbent Adu Bismark after polling 629 votes as against the incumbent who got 894.



Maimuna Issah defeated her challenger Adu Hannah by 9 votes to retain her women’s organizer position after securing 88 votes as against 79 by her contender whiles the deputy women’s organizer position saw Mabel Tetteh securing 59 votes against Ali Faika 57 and Fati Salifu 51.



The incumbent youth organizer Mohammed Mumuni secured 86 votes against 76 by Awuni Abdul Kassim to retain his position whiles his deputy Yahaya Dindiok followed suit with 135 votes against Edwin Acheampong who got 28.

Samari Ismael was elected as a youth representative, and Jagri Francis as a deputy communications officer with the Zongo caucus position going to Ibrahim Tanko.



The incumbent constituency communications officer Hamidu Bukari was elected unopposed whiles eight other executive positions went to Francis Owusu Antwi, Isaac Ndabi Mbalisah, Nasirudini Lambon Yakubu, and Ali Sule Saaka Koora.



The rest are Abass Mansiratu, Anthony Kofi Bona, Adam Kassim, and John Kwame Opoku.



The new executives will steer the affairs of the party in the constituency for the next 4 years.



The elections were supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana led by the municipal electoral officer Mr. Kennedy Opoku.