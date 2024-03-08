Atebubu-Amantin marks 67th independence anniversary

The MCE receiving a salute at the parade

The 67th independence celebration in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality was marked by a smart turnout of schoolchildren and trade groups at a colourful ceremony at the Anglican primary school park in Atebubu.

The parade, made up of 43 schools drawn from the primary, JHS, and SHS categories together with 4 cadet groups, thrilled the huge crowd with a variety of marching skills under the command of Station Officer I, Zakaria Kabore of the Ghana National Fire Service.



The celebration under the theme "Our Democracy Our Pride" was also exhibited with a rich cultural display.



Delivering the keynote address, the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive, Edward Owusu, made reference to the theme of the celebration and said, “The theme is not only relevant but very refreshing considering the fact that this year is an election year, and it presents an opportunity for the citizenry to democratically elect the next President and Members of Parliament.”



He pleaded with the government to improve the country's education by expanding infrastructure and providing the needed resources for quality teaching and learning.



While urging schoolchildren to avoid behaviors that will prevent them from realizing their potential in the future, he reminded teachers of the influence they bear on their pupils and urged them to exhibit positive behaviour in their careers.

He reminded parents of their God-given roles in the lives of their wards, especially in education, and asked them to make it a priority.



Awards were presented to the first 3 schools that performed well in the parade.



The schools were Atsec Model Atebubu, Amazing Grace JHS Atebubu, and New Kokrompe SHS.



The three best-performing pupils at the 2023 BECE examination were awarded with citations and cash prizes.



Present at the ceremony were traditional authorities, service commanders, heads of departments, and representatives of political parties.