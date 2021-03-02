Atebubu College of Education Principal hints of flushing out freshers with fake certificates

Principal of Atebubu College of Education, Dr. Samuel Addae-Boateng

The Principal of Atebubu College of Education in the Bono East Region, Dr. Samuel Addae-Boateng, has warned fresh students that there is a rigorous system that will identify all those who gained admission through fraudulent means.

Speaking at the 13th Matriculation Ceremony on Saturday, February 27, Dr. Addae-Boateng said those found culpable will be expelled and consequently handed over to the law enforcement agencies.



In all 500 out of 3,000 applicants were admitted to the College.



Forty-five percent are males while 55 percent are females with the enrolment of the latter increased as a result of the introduction of the Early Grade/Childhood Education programme.



“While welcoming you to this great institution, these warm felicitations, however, do not apply to any of you who may have obtained admission by fraudulent means such as fake certificates,” the Principal said in his address to the graduands.



“This is because the College has a system that will identify any such persons in good time and the culprits will be expelled and handed over to the law enforcement agencies.”

In the address, the 11th Principal of the Atebubu College of Education lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the outgoing regional minister for their support for the training college.



President Akufo-Addo is said to have provided a 66-seater bus to the college while Kofi Amoakohene, together with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Edward Owusu, helped the College with the first phase of the campus inner roads re-surfacing and street lighting projects.



“Notwithstanding the successes gained in just a period of about six months of my assumption of office, the College is faced with a myriad of challenges and would request help from the Government of Ghana, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO’s), the private sector, and even individuals,” he appealed.



He mentioned the construction of a sports complex, a proper drainage system, tarring of muddy roads, renovation of some bungalows and construction of new ones for staff accommodation as some of the current needs of the College.