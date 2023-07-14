Atik Commends parliament for passing 'wee' bill

Atik Mohammed has commended Parliament for passing the Narcotics Control Commission Bill into law.

This qualifies people to be issued licence by the Ministry of Interior for the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.



This comes after the Supreme Court declared the provisions in the bill that permitted cultivation of cannabis unconstitutional.



The court invalidated Section 43 of Act 1019 which authorized the sector Minister, based on the Narcotics Control Commission's recommendation, to grant licences for growing cannabis, commonly known as "wee", in Ghana.



But Parliament, on July 12, 2023, amended the bill as the Members of Parliament emphasized the importance of marijuana to the country.



Atik Mohammed is glad that marijuana can now be grown in Ghana without prosecution.

He strongly believes the move by Parliament will greatly benefit Ghana financially and is an avenue for job creation in the country.



" . . we should take full advantage and you know, increase our non-traditional exports; make some more forex," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



He, however, called for a proper regulation to prevent the abuse of the cannabis market in Ghana, saying "I'm sure it will be very well-regulated and it will not find its way into the local market".



Atik also warned against the smoking of marijuana, stressing "it is still a crime. It is still an offence to possess, distribute or use" it.



