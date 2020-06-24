Regional News

Atiwa East District Coordinating Director encourages farmers to embrace conservative agriculture

Conservation Agriculture is a sustainable agriculture production system comprising a set of farming practices adapted to the requirements of crops and local conditions of each region whose farming and soil management techniques protect the soil from erosion and degradation, improve its quality and biodiversity, and contribute to the preservation of the natural resources, water and air while optimizing yields.

The district coordinating director for the Atiwa East district, Mr Simon Asare commended farmers for their continuous support for the district and the country at large.



He explained that farming supports lives and plays a role in economic development.



He said, that climate change and the diversity introduced in farming calls for a change in farming activities to boost yields and to increase profits.

Mr Simon Asare related how developed countries make good use of lands to produce for consumption and exports. He admonished farmers to embrace conservation agriculture since it has the potential to improve greatly on yields while preserving resources and the land.



He promised the continuous support of the assembly for the agricultural development in the district. He said this at training on conservation agriculture that was organized by the Atiwa East district department of Agriculture under the leadership of Mr Samuel Ofosu and facilitated by Mr Alex Yaw Asare.

Source: Samuel Baah, Contributor

