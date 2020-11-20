Atiwa East District inaugurates Inter-Party Dialogue Committee

Source: Samuel Baah, Contributor

The Atiwa East District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Thursday 19th November,2020 inaugurated the Inter Party Dialogue Committee for the District.

The Officer in charge of NCCE in Atiwa East District Mr. Saviour Ametefe said that the purpose of the Committees was to serve as a unifying body which can promote peace and resolve conflicts among stake holders, before, during and after the 2020 general elections in order to enhance political, economic and social progress and stability.



According to him, violence has been a part of Ghanaian politics. From the pre- independence elections to the present, some Ghanaians have been victims of electoral conflict. Ghana has however, chalked an impressive record of success in managing its elections since the whole country has never been involved in such electoral violence as experience in other countries has shown, and an unprecedented enjoyment of uninterrupted stable democratic rule. As a result, Ghana has been internationally acclaimed as one of the beacons of democratic governance, not only in West Africa, but also on the African continent as a whole. As a result of Ghana’s record, there is the dire need to deepen and consolidate these democratic tenets and credentials.



The Anyinam circuit court judge, His Lordship Franklin T. Glover inaugurated the committee. He explained that ignorance of the law is no excuse. He cautioned against going against the law for the interest of a party since it will not save culprits.



He advised that before anyone takes any action, he should think of all those who depend on their support for a living before taking any unlawful actions .



He advised members of the committee to spread the message to their followers. He stated that most of the time people commit offenses they are not aware of but that does not in any way bend the punishment due them. He encouraged the committee members to send the word out to their followers that there are laws that will not be forgiven when they are broken.

The District Electoral Officer, Mr Suleman Alhassan, briefed the committee on what the commission has put in place for the smooth running of the elections. He highlighted that a new voters register has been completed. He said over 500 temporal electoral staff have been recruited and are undergoing training and added that the logistics for the elections will arrive in the district soon. Mr Alhassaan noted that the Electoral Commission is ready to conduct the elections and advised that the office is opened to any stakeholder for any information.



The Anyinam District Police Commander, DSP. Daniel Wiafe, told the house that the police has been maintaining peace since the beginning of the Fourth Republic from 1992 and they were prepared to maintain peace before during and after this year's elections. He noted that a task force has been created and consultations with the various political parties have already begun in anticipation of the general elections in December. The DSP promised that security personnel will fully be deployed in the district to take care of all polling stations and areas marked as hotpots. He added that the security is going to deliver professionally to help run a successful election. He stated that there is a plan to ensure that patrol teams are helping with security deployed on grounds to pick up intelligence and to control any attempt of violence. He concluded by stating that there will be no room to break any law.



The District Chief Executive of Atiwa East Hon Kwabena Panin Nkansah reflected on the times of political instability before the fourth republic and discouraged actions that will lead to a repetition of those violent times. He reiterated that hotspots have been noted and called on all stake holders to work together to prevent violence from disturbing the electoral process. He emphasized that the IPDC has the mandate to maintain peace before, during, and after the elections. He explained that the committee should be vigilant. He promised that the assembly will support the security agencies for any support when they call on them. He however cautioned that, the Electoral Commission remains independent and the IPDC should not intrude in the discharge of its duties.



Nana Barima Akromah Akyeampong II (Chief of Abakoase) was appointed the chairman of the IPDC and Co chaired by Pastor George Kwasi Timinca ( District Pastor, The Church of Pentecost, Anyinam). The committee deliberated on the parliamentary debate as the next action plan of the committee. The parliamentary debate will be between Hon Abena Osei Asare (NPP) and Dr Robert Defia from the NDC.

