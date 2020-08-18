Regional News

Atiwa East MP donates furniture to schools

Abena Osei-Asare, MP, Anyinam Constituency

Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyinam Constituency has donated furniture to basic schools and the Sekyere SDA Senior High School in the constituency to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

The furniture was made up of 200 bunk beds, which was presented to the Sekyere SDA Senior High School and 360 dual desks, donated to basic schools across the Atiwa East District.



The Assembly also provided an additional 100 bunk beds to the Sekyere SDA SHS and dual desks to be supplied to all basic schools across the Atiwa East District.



At a short ceremony to hand over the furniture to the schools, the MP said the donation was in response to numerous calls made by some community members and the education directorate to help improve education in the constituency.

She said it was her commitment and that of President Akufo- Addo to support the development of education in the district and assured that many more would be donated in the near future.



Mrs Osei- Asare pointed out that the Akufo-Addo led government had taken education as a major priority, hence, the introduction of the Free SHS Education, which had reduced financial burden on parents.



She, therefore, urged students in the district to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols to stay safe.

