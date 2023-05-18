0
Atlanta branch of the NDC congratulates John Dramani on his elections as flagbearer of the party

Hoisted NDC Flag The NDC flag

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: dr. benard akalbeo, contributor

We could not be happier since we heard of your re-election as the flagbearer of our great party, the National Democratic Congress. Congratulations, your Excellency!

The massive endorsement across the length and breadth of the country is testament to the renewed and continuous faith of the Ghanaian people in your vision and leadership. Your election gives our party and country hope for the future.

Unbeknownst to some people, your election was not the outcome of a popularity contest. Your strong leadership and track record made your victory possible.

What is even more exciting is your ideologies and policies for the 2024 general elections. The NDC Atlanta USA branch promises to support your vision with our blood, tears and sweat. We intend to be with you every step of the way.

And to the average Ghanaian, we say do not despair anymore!!! Help is here! John Dramani Mahama is here to return the economic power they took from you to you.

Congratulations once again. May God bless and protect you. God bless our homeland Ghana!

